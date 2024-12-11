POLAND – Robert Fred Burns III, of Poland, died Dec. 6, 2024, after a brief illness. Born Aug. 4, 1948, in Wichita, Kansas, to Robert F. Burns Jr. and Ethel E. Burns. Early in life he was the drummer for the band Trees in South Dakota where he met his ex-wife Sandy Iverson (Sam to him). Together they moved to New England to build his real estate portfolio, first in Warwick, Rhode Island, and then settling in Maine. After their divorce, Bob moved to the island of Nevis, in the West Indies where he continued his real estate career. In the early 2000s, he moved back to Maine and eventually settled in Poland.
He is survived by his ex wife, Sandy, who lovingly took care of him in his last days, sisters, Anne Sushko and Nancy Stone, son Robert Burns IV (Kate), daughter E. Cassie Petrocelli (John) stepson James Caldwell. Grandchildren Joshua, Grace, Wilder and Milo.
Per his wishes there will be no service.
