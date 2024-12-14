PORTLAND – Joseph Soley, a highly respected builder and real estate entrepreneur, died Dec. 12, 2024, surrounded by family. A visionary of Portland’s Old Port Renaissance, Joe Soley bought many of the buildings in Portland’s historic district and filled them with restaurants, art galleries, and dynamic personalities. For years, he operated his headquarters out of his Corner Store, at the junction of Portland’s Fore and Exchange Streets, where he conducted business and dispensed advice on real estate, archeology, architecture, and automobile design.

Born Feb. 5, 1931, in New York City to Dr. Max Soley, a pulmonary physician, and Sandy Soley, a high school English teacher and vice principal, Joe Soley attended Ethical Culture School and Fieldston High School. In 1948, he left New York to study biology and medical science at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Md.

It was in Baltimore that Mr. Soley met and fell in love with Barbara (Berman) Soley, who he always called the eternal love of his life. They were married on May 31, 1953, and settled in Baltimore following Joe Soley’s Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War. Barbara Soley tragically died of cancer, at a young age, on Jan. 31, 1967, leaving four young sons.

It was in Baltimore that Joe Soley pursued his vision for building: developing apartments and retail centers throughout the Baltimore metropolitan area, until abruptly moving to Maine full time in 1976 – leaving only briefly to get a Master’s Degree in City Planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (at the same time two of his sons were MIT students). Mr. Soley subsequently co-founded the MIT Center for Real Estate.

Joe Soley always told listeners that the secret of real estate development is to understand and appreciate the vision and history of a city. Portland’s historic waterfront was founded in colonial times at the intersection of Fore Street (fronting the protected Casco Bay) and Exchange Street (formerly Fish Street). “You build a city at the heart of its history,” Joe Soley often recited, pointing to other successful developments, such as the Inner Harbor in Baltimore, Faneuil Hall in Boston, and the South Street Seaport in New York City. He constantly encouraged thought and argument – comparing an inactive mind to a rusty railroad track – and fostered curiosity, debate, and introspection.

From his base of operations in the Old Port, Joe Soley entertained other Old Port entrepreneurs, street denizens, and local characters. He had comments and advice for everyone.

Joe was particularly proud of his four sons, David Soley (Debra Coppinger) of Freeport, Richard Soley (Isabel Szabo) who pre-deceased him one year ago, Tim Soley (Maria Gallace) of Cape Elizabeth, and Jack Soley (Gabrielle Girard) of Peaks Island. He is survived by eight successful grandchildren, Daniel Soley (Jennie Shapiro), Barbara Soley, Josh Soley (Olivia), Alexander Soley, Professor Micheline Soley, Jacob Soley, Max Soley, and Luna Soley; as well as five gifted great-grandchildren, Avi, Mirah, Noa, Aurora, and Solomon. Avi regularly filled Joe’s home with drawings of cars and buildings, as well as with family photographs. Joe is also survived by Jon Lammi (Li-Ann Lim) and his children, Theodore and Georgiana.

A memorial service will be held at Etz Chaim Synagogue, 267 Congress Street in Portland, Maine on Sunday at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 159 Hicks Street in Portland.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Jewish Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

the Portland Museum

of Art

