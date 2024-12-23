The principle of “first, do no harm” (primum non nocere) is the basis for the ethical responsibility to avoid actions that could result in avoidable harm or worsen public health outcomes. In the context of a proposed ban on the polio vaccine, this principle is highly relevant because such a ban could lead to the domestic resurgence of a highly infectious, crippling and sometimes lethal disease that has been nearly eradicated due to widespread vaccination efforts.

Polio can cause irreversible paralysis and death, particularly in children, and inactivated and attenuated vaccines have been proven to be safe, effective and cornerstones of global public health strategies. Implementing a ban would violate this principle by exposing populations to preventable harm, undermining decades of progress in disease control and endangering vulnerable groups that rely on herd immunity.

This pro-vaccine approach reflects both ethical considerations and evidence-based practices in public health, which prioritize minimizing risks and maximizing benefits for the population. While there has been widespread outcry by scores of scientists and clinicians at our finest centers of excellence, the dogged persistence of those who seek to revoke vaccine approval reflects stunning ignorance and lack of compassion.

We must do everything we can to change this scenario, to urge the incoming administration to recruit and to attend to advisors to HHS and CDC who are actually qualified and experienced in national and global health and in the care of the vulnerable and underserved.

Peter Pressman, MD and Edward McCulloch, Ph.D.

Retired naval officers and health care activists

Winter Harbor

Copy the Story Link