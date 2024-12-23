I didn’t know whether to laugh out loud or cry when I read that the House passed a “teaching about communism” bill, sponsored by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Florida (“How Maine’s members of Congress voted week,” Dec. 15).
Her reason is that “American youth have been brainwashed by the media and academia for the past 30 years into believing that communism is good.” Really? This is from a member of a political party that is hell-bent on removing any books that accurately present an “uncomfortable” (to some) account of America’s history of slavery, genocide (Native Americans), Japanese internment, etc. Not to mention any reference to gender or sexual preference issues. There is also the attempted elimination of civics and American history in public schools.
In the normal curriculum of teaching world history or comparative political systems, communism’s terrible flaws and failures will be obvious. Students at a junior or senior high level are more than capable of evaluating the differences.
Presenting propaganda and dogma as “history” is not the answer to intellectual honesty. We should not try to hide or distort our history. We should learn from it and try to do better.
I’m glad that Congresswoman Pingree missed the vote.
Ken MacLean
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.