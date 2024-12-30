Editors’ picks: The Press Herald’s best stories of 2024
Assessments of renting, dining and living in an increasingly expensive Portland. Remembrances of young Mainers whose lives were cut tragically short. Complex disputes over parking and pesticides. And views of the changing shape of our state, in more ways than one. Read these and other stories representing our best journalism of 2024.
Posted
Updated
Font size +
You are able to gift 5 more articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
Julia Gagnon, a senior at the University of Southern Maine, wanted to be on the internationally televised talent show as a way of sharing something with her birth mother in Guatemala. She'll make her first appearance Sunday.
The 500-acre, 13th-generation family operation in Westbrook wants to preserve the farmland and forest it has cultivated and harvested since 1720, but some of its woodland lies in the path of the Maine Turnpike Authority's proposed 4-lane highway.
Jamie Whittemore's suit, which her attorneys believe is the first of its kind in the nation, says drugs to treat obesity must be covered because the Affordable Care Act prohibits discrimination based on a disability.
With the tourist throngs gone, winter is the perfect time for Mainers to enjoy the area's most in-demand restaurants. Chefs and owners at 10 such venues offer insider intel for the best days and times to visit.