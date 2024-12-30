How the coast will be reshaped by a rising Gulf of Maine Maine sea levels are projected to rise between 1.1 and 3.2 feet by 2050 and between 3 and 9.3 feet by 2100, depending on how successful and quick we are at curbing global emissions rates.

State’s highest court favors ‘squatter’s rights’ in Old Orchard Beach parking dispute Two beachfront condos have argued for more than 30 years over who has the right to a single parking spot.

Cumberland woman kept quiet about her talent as a kid. Now, she’s singing on ‘American Idol’ Julia Gagnon, a senior at the University of Southern Maine, wanted to be on the internationally televised talent show as a way of sharing something with her birth mother in Guatemala. She'll make her first appearance Sunday.

A promising tennis star lost a painful mental health battle. Her parents want her story told. For a tennis standout with a promising future, the pandemic did more than strip Grace Campanella of her last high school season and her momentum. Her darkest hour came last month in Wells.

Former standout athlete at Yarmouth High was ‘flat-out tougher than the next guy’ Gibson Harnett was competitive by nature, but showed great compassion and empathy as he battled a rare, incurable sarcoma.

Virginia woman found dead in Dayton had just moved to Maine Autumn Cleveland was found Monday afternoon, just a few days after she left her hometown in Virginia to move north.

Hannaford, Market Basket, Shaw’s, Walmart: We compare food costs across grocers The cost of groceries has skyrocketed in recent years, but the price of food is only one factor attracting patrons to the big players in Maine's shifting supermarket landscape.

Smiling Hill Farm could be a roadblock for preferred Gorham Connector route The 500-acre, 13th-generation family operation in Westbrook wants to preserve the farmland and forest it has cultivated and harvested since 1720, but some of its woodland lies in the path of the Maine Turnpike Authority's proposed 4-lane highway.

Homeless people are being moved more quickly in Portland, but some have nowhere to go The city and social service organizations are struggling to help dozens of individuals sleeping outside who can't or won't stay in a shelter, but the mayor says Portland can only do so much.

Maine woman files class-action lawsuit against Cigna for denying coverage of weight-loss medication Jamie Whittemore's suit, which her attorneys believe is the first of its kind in the nation, says drugs to treat obesity must be covered because the Affordable Care Act prohibits discrimination based on a disability.

Why so many Greater Portland restaurants are closing – and more could be coming More than a half-dozen venues have closed in Portland and Yarmouth in the last month, many citing staffing challenges and rising expenses.

Portland restaurant Broken Arrow closes after staffers quit The 4-year-old restaurant is up for sale amid financial difficulties, according to its owners. Some staff members say they've had multiple paychecks bounce in recent months.

It's 'locals season.' Here's where to dine around Portland With the tourist throngs gone, winter is the perfect time for Mainers to enjoy the area's most in-demand restaurants. Chefs and owners at 10 such venues offer insider intel for the best days and times to visit.

When is a win too big? In Maine high school basketball, it’s a matter of etiquette Is there a right way to beat a team by 50 points or more? Such lopsided scores have been frequent this winter.

Portland couple says their landlords retaliated after they complained of rent hike But their landlords say it's not that simple – they just want to be able to come home. Advocates of the rent control ordinance say it's an important test case of enforcement over the law.

Flipped birds, selfies and stares: A day in the life of Portland’s Cybertruck owner Travis Carter has 1 of the 2 Tesla trucks in all of Maine. He says he's shy and doesn't like the limelight – but when he's behind the wheel, all eyes are on him.