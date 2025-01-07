I found your piece “Here’s what you need to know about bird flu” distressing, but I must say I was just a bit surprised to not see any mention of a solution to this: a plant-based diet.

When meat, dairy and eggs aren’t even good for us, as research shows, they cause cancers, heart disease, strokes, dementia, and almost 70% percent of the world is lactose intolerant, wouldn’t it be safer and healthier to not have the birds and cows there to catch the flu in the first place?

More and more farmers are shifting to mushrooms, microgreens and other crops that will provide jobs and healthy choices for decades to come, all while removing the threat of possible pandemics.

We need to change our way of eating. Our future depends on it.

Sara Crane

Ontario, Canada

