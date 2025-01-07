I found your piece “Here’s what you need to know about bird flu” distressing, but I must say I was just a bit surprised to not see any mention of a solution to this: a plant-based diet.
When meat, dairy and eggs aren’t even good for us, as research shows, they cause cancers, heart disease, strokes, dementia, and almost 70% percent of the world is lactose intolerant, wouldn’t it be safer and healthier to not have the birds and cows there to catch the flu in the first place?
More and more farmers are shifting to mushrooms, microgreens and other crops that will provide jobs and healthy choices for decades to come, all while removing the threat of possible pandemics.
We need to change our way of eating. Our future depends on it.
Sara Crane
Ontario, Canada
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.