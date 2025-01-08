Almost 500 days ago, the Maine Supreme Court heard argument on the appeal of the Maine Catholic Diocese to the 2021 law that removed the statute of limitations for child abuse. Child sexual abuse claims should be treated like other latent injury claims like asbestos, Camp Lejeune, Agent Orange and fraudulent securities.

The average age for survivors to deal with abuse they suffered as a child is 52 years old. My friend is 67 and started dealing with the abuse and torture that he suffered as a child last year. His psychologist says my friend’s massive stroke is directly linked to the child sexual abuse he suffered.

The Maine Supreme Court has ignored this issue for nearly a year and a half.

Well over half of the states, including Vermont and Maryland, have either removed or vastly expanded time limits to come forward. What is Maine waiting for? Since the argument, three victims have died, one by apparent suicide.

Even though my friend’s abusive priest died some years ago, my friend feels pain from his experience daily.

What would Jesus do?

James Glover

Prescott, Ariz.

