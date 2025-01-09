KENNEBUNK — For many who work with Habitat for Humanity, it’s hard to talk about the organization without thinking about its most treasured – and most famous by far – volunteer: Former President Jimmy Carter.

Carter’s legacy of championing affordable and decent housing for all was highlighted Thursday during a community celebration of life at the Habitat for Humanity York County’s ReStore in Kennebunk. Local volunteers and community members gathered at the store, where they talked about Carter’s history with the organization and watched a livestream of his funeral.

They also took turns writing messages about the late president on a white door, a tribute being carried out this month at Habitat for Humanity locations across the country.

Standing next to a table lined with photos of Jimmy and his wife Rosalynn Carter at Habitat job sites around the world, Any Nucci, executive director of Habitat for Humanity York County, said the couple inspired people to pick up hammers and work together to build houses for people who need them. Carter was known for being the first person at a build site and the last to leave at the end of the day.

“President Carter has had a tremendous impact on Habitat for Humanity’s mission around the world,” Nucci said. “Beyond that, he was an incredible example of what it looks like to love our neighbors and believe in the dignity of all people. We’re grateful for his impact in the world, and through our work we will continue to strive to embody his spirit of love, compassion and hard work.”

Often hailed as Habitat’s most dedicated volunteers, Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter first worked with the organization in Americus, Georgia, in 1984. Later that year, they led a group of Habitat for Humanity volunteers to New York, where they worked alongside 19 families who needed safe housing. That launched the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, a week-long annual event that brings people together in one location to build houses.

Advertisement

Over the next 30 years, the Carters worked alongside more than 108,100 volunteers who built, renovated or repaired 4,447 homes in 14 countries while raising awareness about the critical need for affordable housing, according to Habitat.

“A lot of times we learn about service, we learn about love and we talk about it,” Carter is credited with saying. “But Habitat lets us put it all into practice.”

Tony Squillacioti of Wells has been volunteering with Habitat in York County for the past 12 years and has made several trips to Guatemala to work on projects there. Before he started volunteering, he met Carter at a Habitat project site in Georgia. While other politicians and corporate types would pick pose for a photo and go home, Carter stayed to pick up hammers and saws and go to work.

“He actually did it,” Squillacioti said. “And not just once, but for years and years and years. He was just an amazing human being.”

Before the funeral began, Paul Beach of Kennebunk read a poem he wrote about Carter’s life that highlighted his life of generosity and how he taught others to serve.

“His whole life was a shining beacon for the masses,” Beach said.

Advertisement

As the procession carrying Carter’s casket played on TV screens at the store, Mary Rice of Kennebunkport carefully printed a message about him on the memorial door. She immigrated to the United States during Carter’s presidency and said he made her proud to be an American. Rice, a retired neuroscientist, said she long admired his work with Habitat.

“He’s gone down there and taken up the hammer and shown an incredible example to all the other presidents who came after him,” she said.

Like many volunteers, Michelle McBreen became aware of the impact of Habitat through Carter’s service and dedication to the cause. She started volunteering nearly a decade ago and the ReStore now feels like a second home. She said Carter’s contributions felt like “something worth celebrating” with others who feel the same way.

“There’s so much change and division, and it’s good to remember what can be accomplished when we work together,” she said.

Copy the Story Link