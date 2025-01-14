The Dayton School Department says it will roll out a fully electric school bus fleet this month thanks to a $1.5 million federal grant.

The York County school district announced Tuesday that it took advantage of a program run through the Environmental Protection Agency that provides grants and rebates for school districts to replace school buses with zero-emissions models.

The announcement comes as other districts across Maine struggle to resolve maintenance issues with electric buses made by other companies.

Dayton, which has about 130 students, said it used the money to purchase four Thomas Built Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric buses, as well as three Proterra level 3 charging stations, to replace its diesel-fueled fleet. The new buses are expected to be on the road by Monday, according to the announcement.

Thomas Built is a major American manufacturer of school buses. It introduced the all-electric C2 Jouley line — which it describes as free from emissions, noise pollution and fossil fuels — in 2018.

“This transition is a game-changer for our district,” Superintendent Jeremy Ray said in the announcement. “Not only are we significantly reducing emissions, but we’re also creating a healthier environment for our students and the community.”

Dayton is one of 28 Maine school districts that have been awarded electric or propane buses under the Clean School Bus Program. Dayton district officials said it will be one of the largest districts in the state with a 100% electric fleet.

“By replacing all four of its diesel buses with new electric models, the district sets a benchmark for sustainability and environmental responsibility in school transportation,” the announcement said.

Other districts that purchased electric buses from the Canadian company Lion Electric have experienced issues with the vehicles, including problems with water leakage and braking.

Nine Maine districts received Lion buses in the fall of 2023 and started reporting performance issues soon after. By February, the Maine Department of Education had pulled the buses from use to inspect them and ensure they are safe.

The Lion buses were returned to service after inspection, but districts continued to report problems with the heating and brakes. The company then recalled a part of the buses in September.

The company announced plans to file for creditor protection in December after laying off hundreds of employees and accruing $400 million in debt. The state Department of Education has said it was monitoring the situation and staying in touch with affected districts.

