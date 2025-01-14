On Dec. 1, 2024, I wrote an op-ed for this newspaper about the importance of maintaining our hold on the facts as Donald Trump resumes power (“Americans must not lose sight of some basic truths“). Our soon-to-be president lies daily; some of his lies are little, and some are huge. It is worth commenting on the huge lies, as they occur, to remind ourselves — using words and in print — of the truth.

Here was one huge lie: Trump responded to the current wildfires in Los Angeles by blaming California Governor Gavin Newsom’s environmental policies, rather than simply offering support for Californians and their firefighters. As someone who fought wildland fires out west for three seasons as a young man, I know, as most Americans know, that this is one of the huge lies. The fires are worse because of global warming, mixed with Santa Ana winds, which are also worsened by climate change.

Donald Trump, who works hard to deny global warming and sets in place policies that will worsen climate change, bears more responsibility than Newsom.

Trump will take no responsibility for anything. Meanwhile, the California firefighters are known to be some of the best anywhere, and should be commended for their work. My heart goes out to them and to the people of California.

Scott Schiff-Slater

Hallowell

