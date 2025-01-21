In response to William Vaughan Jr.’s Jan. 14 letter (“Op-ed wrongly asked us to ‘give back’“), I see nothing wrong with being asked to show gratitude for the many benefits we have received as members of the social compact. Vaughan’s objection is based on his mistaken belief that “most of us have not taken from our neighbors, the state or the federal government and so, ‘giving back’ makes no sense.”

I would argue that all of us have benefited from the contributions and sacrifices of others and the best way to say “thank you” and acknowledge what has been done for us is to help maintain, even strengthen, the system in which we found safety, comfort and opportunity.

Growing up, we were protected by municipal police officers, firefighters and EMTs. Most of our families were educated in public schools over decades. Scout leaders, coaches and municipal playground instructors covered skills not covered in the classroom. Some of us received medical care from public health agencies and affordable housing in public housing units. During our working years, many of us earned a living wage due to the collective strength of our co-workers and banded together into labor unions.

We all like to think that whatever level of success we might have achieved is the result of our individual efforts. And, to a greater or lesser extent, that is often true. But no one of us is wholly self-made. It takes a community.

Roy Mottla

Peaks Island

