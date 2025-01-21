The chance of devastating fires erupting here in dry coastal Maine is very real. It happened in 1947.
I see tinder everywhere in our Brunswick neighborhood. Despite calling itself a “Tree City, USA,” there is little management of leaves, brush or trees growing into street sightlines (do-it-yourself or not). Emails to city departments suggest each other or do-it-yourself. But folks don’t do it themselves.
There are some laws regulating brush piles and elevation clearances, but no enforcement and little maintenance by the city itself.
Maine wants to be a forest and we love our trees, but wooden houses, dry leaves and brush piles everywhere with below-normal rain and snow is a recipe for fire. Could we remove at least one ingredient?
Charles Annable
Brunswick
