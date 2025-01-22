A tabletop game café is planned to open in downtown Westbrook’s Stockhouse Station this spring.

To be called Owlbear’s Rest after a forest-dwelling creature in the fantasy role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, the venue will be located at 506 Main St., formerly occupied by Family First Insurance.

Related Maine is finally getting on board with games at bars

Owner Patty Turnquist said the venue covers about 2,800 square feet and will be able to seat up to 60 customers. The space will include a traditional café area with tables for two and a small library of one- and two-player games; a small retail section; a premium gaming area with bigger tables and several hundred games to choose from; and a private game/meeting room for up to a dozen people.

Owlbear’s Rest will not charge per player, but instead charge group table fees in the premium game area. Turnquist said the café will offer a build-your-own food menu of charcuterie boards, sandwiches and salads. It will also feature baked goods from local bakeries and an espresso bar, along with craft beer, wines and ciders.

This represents a second career for Turnquist, who was previously a licensed veterinary technician.

“I needed a career change. The things that bring me joy are coffee, games and building community. The idea of Owlbear’s Rest is really going to be building community around gaming,” Turnquist said, noting that she’s also been inspired by the Portland-based gaming group Friend Con.

Turnquist added that Westbrook seemed like a good place to launch a new business. “I love the feel of Westbrook. It’s very small business-friendly and it has a vibrant community feel,” she said. Turnquist expects to open Owlbear’s Rest by May.

Copy the Story Link