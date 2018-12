Hide

Barbara Bush is presented with an assortment of Keds sneakers during a dedication ceremony for a garden in her honor in Kennebunkport on Thursday, September 29, 2011. Years ago, after telling her husband George that it was hard to find Keds sneakers in stores, he wrote the president of Keds and asked him to send them every style they had. He presented all 24 of them to Barbara for her birthday. For Thursday's ceremony, organizers once again contacted the sneaker maker and had some sent to present to Mrs. Bush. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer: