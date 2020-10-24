MAINE PRESS ASSOCIATION BETTER NEWSPAPER CONTEST
The 2020 Maine Press Association Better Newspaper Contest Awards were announced Oct. 24. Here are the Portland Press Herald’s award-winning stories, columns, projects and photography.
Staff Writer Randy Billings was named Journalist of the Year and advertising executive Joanne Alfiero was named Advertising Person of the Year at the Maine Press Association awards Saturday.
FIRST PLACE STORIES
Jaxen Steimlosk, 4, of North Yarmouth has lived with serious health problems for most of his life. But officials accused his mother of medical child abuse and tried to assume custody.
Privacy advocates worry that law enforcement monitors innocent residents, and Maine is one of only two states that won't reveal whether it's using this advanced technology.
Fleeing violence in their home countries, they endure a hellish journey from central Africa to reach a hoped-for haven in Maine.
More than 20 medical marijuana shops dot the roadway, tempting tourists to stop and peruse their wares.
Underfunded and understaffed, especially in the state's vast rural stretches, EMS services are in critical condition.
FIRST PLACE, OPINION COLUMNIST
SECOND PLACE STORIES
A spate of high-profile closures stirs up fears of oversaturation, but local owners and patrons say there’s a natural ebb and flow in this industry – and the numbers support them.
Large conservative Christian congregations are being enlisted in the drive to put the new laws on hold before they take effect in September.
From stain-resistant couches to dental floss, substances at the heart of a growing health concern are embedded in modern consumer products.
SECOND PLACE, CONTINUING STORY
SECOND PLACE, LOCAL COLUMNIST
SECOND PLACE, INVESTIGATIVE REPORT
PhotographySECOND PLACE, PICTURE STORY
THIRD PLACE STORIES
Quinton Hanna, 22, is charged with a string of crimes Sunday that began in Scarborough with the fatal stabbing of an 82-year-old man and ended four hours later in Brunswick.
The Museum of Modern Art has taken the Andrew Wyeth painting 'Christina's World' off view, upsetting many in Maine, including the painter's son Jamie Wyeth.
In many waters around the state, the practice is creating overpopulation problems that are starving togue and salmon.
Administrators respond to claims that there is a rapist in the high school, a few months after students confronted the school board about the handling of sexual assault reports.
WINNING PHOTOS
FIRST PLACE, FEATURE VIDEO
THIRD PLACE, SPORTS VIDEO