FIRST PLACE STORIES

State’s rush to judgment almost took this boy from his family Jaxen Steimlosk, 4, of North Yarmouth has lived with serious health problems for most of his life. But officials accused his mother of medical child abuse and tried to assume custody.

Maine State Police may be spying on you Privacy advocates worry that law enforcement monitors innocent residents, and Maine is one of only two states that won't reveal whether it's using this advanced technology.

Asylum seekers defy death for a better life in Portland Fleeing violence in their home countries, they endure a hellish journey from central Africa to reach a hoped-for haven in Maine.