BOSTON — Chris Sale pitched 6 1/3 overpowering innings with nine strikeouts, Mitch Moreland hit a solo homer for the third straight game and the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Monday in a matchup of two of the AL’s top teams.

Dustin Pedroia had two hits and drove in a run and Moreland added a sacrifice for Boston, which kept pace with the New York Yankees atop the East.

Dustin Pedroia hits an RBI single in the seventh inning to give the Red Sox an insurance run in what turned out to be a 4-1 win. Associated Press/Charles Krupa Red Sox rookie Tzu-Wei Lin gets a congratulatory tap on the helmet by first base coach Ruben Amaro Jr. after his first major league hit, a single in the second inning. Associated Press/Charles Krupa Tuesday's game WHO: Minnesota Twins (Santiago 4-6) at Boston Red Sox (Pomeranz 6-4) WHEN: 7:10 p.m. TELEVISION: NESN Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Coming off a three-game sweep in Cleveland that had jumped them over the Indians into first in the Central, the Twins’ offense was stymied by Sale and three relievers.

Sale (10-3) gave up one run and four hits, increasing his major-league strikeout total to 155. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

The 6-foot-6 Sale relied on his usual sharp-breaking slider and fastball in the mid-to-upper 90s to fan eight over the first six innings, getting the initial half dozen with his breaking pitch.

Jose Berrios (7-2) allowed four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Chris Gimenez had a solo homer for Minnesota.

Boston jumped ahead 2-0 in the first when Moreland homered into the first row of Green Monster seats after the first run scored on a double-play grounder.

Berrios had given up just two runs in each of his previous four starts, and six of eight since being promoted on May 7.

Gimenez’s homer completely left Fenway Park over the Monster.

Red Sox rookie Tzu-Wei Lin singled to right in his first major-league at-bat and first career start.

The 23-year-old from Taiwan played third on his country’s national teams in 2009 and 2010. He’s the second Taiwanese-born player to make Boston’s major-league roster. Outfielder Che-Hsuan Lin was the other, in 2012.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.