YARMOUTH – It’s been said that a good way to judge a neighborhood is to look around at people’s roofs. Do so here, and you will surely be impressed by the south-side roof of this stellar home.

Here is an array of 20 Suniva 260-watt solar panels. The clean, renewable energy they provide essentially covers the property’s electricity needs, and this is but one in a long list of recent improvements, which also includes new windows throughout, updated electrical with new panel, electric hot water, added insulation, complete re-siding with high-end clapboards, and a two-bay garage extension with a new foundation.

The neighborhood? Yarmouth’s sought-after village, known for its walkability, family-friendliness, cool restaurants and shops, and all-around convenience. And, the town’s absolutely top-ranked schools are close by.

It’s a neighborhood of fine traditional and historic homes. This classic 1848 Greek Revival (known as the Betsy Jane Smith House) retains its original character even while “living” as low-maintenance as one would expect of a home built this century.

Another key update is the bright, dine-in, tiled, kitchen, which has a gas range, recessed lighting, a bar with overhang for seating, and a cool lighted pantry; and is open to a charming family area (which also features exposed brick) with cherry flooring and a wood stove. Flooring is primarily wide and gleaming pumpkin pine, as in the broad center hall, the office/study, and the living room and dining room (the former has a decorative fireplace; the latter, a mantel).

There are 10 rooms, four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The master bedroom, with a full bath, connects to a versatile bonus/laundry room, accessed by its own staircase. Unfinished rooms above the garage present options, too.

The home at 55 Center St., Yarmouth, is listed at a recently reduced $599,900 by Heather Douglas of Portside Real Estate Group in Falmouth. Annual taxes are $6,689. For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Heather at 619-7571, 766-1270, or at [email protected].

Photos by Michael Eric Bérubé, MaineVirtualHomeTours.com. The Friday feature home is produced by the Marketing Department of the Portland Press Herald. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

