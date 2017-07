TORONTO — A big afternoon from Mookie Betts helped the Red Sox sweep aside the struggling Blue Jays

Betts hit two home runs and matched a career-high with eight RBI as Boston routed Toronto 15-1 on Sunday. He went 4 for 6 as AL East-leading Boston won for the sixth time in seven games, completing the three-game sweep.

Mookie Betts, right, is congratulated by Deven Marrero as he crosses home plate after hitting a two run home run in sixth inning of the Red Sox' 15-1 win Sunday in Toronto. Betts had two home runs and eight RBI. Associated Press/Chris Young, The Canadian Press Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

He hit an RBI single in the second, a three-run homer in the fourth, a two-run blast in the sixth, and a two-run single in the seventh. It was the second multihomer game of the season for Betts, who also hit two at Philadelphia on June 14. Betts had eight RBI against Arizona on Aug. 14, 2016.

“When you get to the plate, you’re just expecting a good pitch to hit and you’re ready for it,” Betts said. “Today I was just more ready than other days.”

Drew Pomeranz (8-4) pitched six innings for his third straight road win.

He allowed one run, improving to 3-0 with a 1.82 ERA in his past six road starts. The left-hander is unbeaten away from Fenway Park since a May 9 loss at Milwaukee.

“He’s been strong, he’s been very consistent,” Red Sox Manager John Farrell said.

Hanley Ramirez had three hits, including a two-run homer, as the Red Sox collected a season-high 21 hits.

Joe Biagini (2-8) took the loss as he was chased in the sixth inning by Betts’ second homer.

After going 1-4 with a 5.88 ERA in five June starts, Biagini struggled again in his first July outing, allowing season-worsts of 10 hits and seven runs in 51/3 innings.

“A frustrating series for us,” Biagini said.

Toronto scored 11 runs in going 1-5 on its homestand against Baltimore and Boston and has lost eight of 10.

“We’ve been cold for the last few days,” Blue Jays Manager John Gibbons said. “That’s got to change.”

The last-place Blue Jays are 13-24 against division opponents. Only Oakland (13-27) has fared worse.

“Now’s the time to bounce back and just get it going,” Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin said.

Fernando Abad pitched the final three innings for his first save.

Tzu-Wei Lin and Deven Marrero reached on consecutive bunt singles to begin the fourth before Betts hit his first homer.

It was the first home run allowed by a Toronto pitcher since June 25 at Kansas City, snapping a streak of 58 homer-less innings.

NOTES: Boston stole two bases Sunday. The Red Sox have won 14 straight in which they’ve stolen at least two bases, including 12 such games this season. … Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (left groin) was scratched from the starting lineup. Lin moved from third to short and Marrero started at third. … Brock Holt (vertigo) went 1 for 3 in a rehab game at Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. Holt has been out since April 21. … Boston’s Rick Porcello, who starts the opener of a three-game series in Texas, has pitched at least six innings in 14 straight starts, the longest active streak in the majors.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.