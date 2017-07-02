The Boston Red Sox traded Portland Sea Dogs first baseman Nick Longhi to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

In return, the Red Sox received more bonus “pool space” to sign international free agents. Every major league team is limited to how much they can spend on international free agents every year. This trade allows the Red Sox to spend more money.

Longhi, 21, was featured in Sunday’s Telegram in a story about him playing against Sea Dogs teammate Danny Mars when they attended rival high schools.

Drafted in 2013 out of Venice (Florida) High School, Longhi worked his way up the Red Sox minor league system. At Portland, Longhi was batting .262 with six home runs.

The Red Sox have depth at first base, including touted prospect Sam Travis, who has bounced between Triple-A Pawtucket and the major leagues this year, and Josh Ockimey, 21, who is batting .281 with eight home runs in advanced Class A Salem.

The Sea Dogs are currently playing in Hartford. They return to Portland for a home stand beginning Tuesday.

