SCARBOROUGH – If there’s one thing better than a home with almost 200 feet of frontage on the pristine sands of Grand Beach, and two private through-the-sea-grass paths to the surf, it must be two homes.

Here on a 0.93-acre lot – unusually large for the area, and with space to add a swimming pool – are two dwellings: a four-bedroom main house, built in 1948 and blending great period character with many recent updates; and a completely charming, two-bedroom cottage of similar vintage, and also much updated.

Taken together, along with an oversized, two-vehicle garage in addition to the cottage’s two-car garage, the homes represent a wonderful, family compound, a legacy property to span generations. There are six bedrooms total, and four full baths plus a powder room – and a cool outdoor shower enclosure at the cottage.

Ocean views, such as those from the dining room’s picture window, are spectacular, and the wide ranch is designed to make the most of a setting you can step out into, from the master suite’s porch with hot tub; the guest suite’s beach room, or the 32-foot enclosed sun porch.

Inside, there is wood flooring beneath the carpets. The huge, paneled living room has a floor-to-ceiling, wood-burning brick fireplace. Past the breakfast nook, the custom kitchen is recently renovated, and features stainless appliances; sleek, maple cabinetry, and honed granite surfaces.

The main house’s lower level includes an office, exercise room, walk-in cedar closet, laundry, full bath, and a 41-foot storage hall.

The cottage has a new roof and a new, screened porch that offers direct water views. Here are a stone fireplace with a gas insert, full bath with tub, a garage-access mudroom with stacked laundry, a dining room and an updated, eat-in kitchen. Paneling and Douglas fir flooring enhance the Maine coastal classic aesthetic.

The property at 102 East Grand Ave., Scarborough, is listed for sale at $2.7 million by Sandra Murray of Keller Williams Realty in Portland (annual taxes are $26,566, 2016/17) and is being shown by appointment. For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Sandra at 415-5175, 553-2475 or at [email protected].

Photos by Steve Girard, xtremeaerialview.com. The Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Maine Sunday Telegram. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

