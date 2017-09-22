STANDISH – This grand Colonial near the town center dates back to 1763, and some locals can remember when the property was a dairy farm. Today, the home retains all its traditional appeal – and offers buyers the security of knowing that that it has been updated in all key respects, from the 2017-new roof to the 2014 Buderus boiler. The magnificent barn has been improved, too, with electricity, rebuilt rolling doors and threshold, and a second stairway.

On the back lawn, past the gardens behind the barn on this one-acre lot, there’s a large, above-ground swimming pool, with a new pump/filter motor. On the patio outside the barn, there’s a hot tub that’s also been substantially rebuilt. Off the master bedroom, there’s a new, private balcony, whose flooring provides a partial covering for the larger deck below, which has a privacy fence, and opens off the living room/family room.

These are just some examples of the contemporary comforts/amenities that await the buyer. Others include a 2017 renovation of the upstairs bathroom – granite vanity; twin copper sinks; wood plank tile flooring and electric radiant heat. The first-floor bath, which has a cast-iron clawfoot tub, was totally redone in 2015.

The large, eat-in, cherry-and-granite kitchen’s 2016 upgrades include and undermount copper sink in the island. Indeed, none of the nine rooms (there are three bedrooms, one of them a tandem, double room) has gone untouched. A particularly nice bonus is the three-season office that connects the barn and the tiled mudroom/laundry. This room, which has three stained-glass windows behind its Victorian glass-paneled doors, would serve very well if a buyer opened an antiques business on the barn’s multi-section first floor.



The home at 50 Bonny Eagle Road (U.S. Route 35) is listed for sale at $365,000 by Collette Conley of RE/MAX Shoreline in Portland. Annual taxes are $3,702. Please note that an Open House will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Collette at 415-5642, 553-7311 or at [email protected].

The Friday feature home is produced by the Marketing Department of the Portland Press Herald. Photos by Dan Cassidy, SeaWolf Creative. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

