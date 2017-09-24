The cause of a fire that damaged a Portland fire station Sunday evening will be investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Deputy Fire Chief Mike Nixon said the fire, which broke out around 6 p.m. in the kitchen area of the Allen Avenue fire station, caused moderate damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the one-story building, which houses the Ladder 4 and Medcu 4 fire companies. Nixon said it made sense to have an independent agency take a look at the cause.

After the fire, the Allen Avenue ladder truck was relocated to the fire station on Forest Avenue and the ambulance crew was moved to the fire station on Ocean Avenue to allow the city to repair the damage, Nixon said. Nixon was uncertain as to when those crews might be able to return.

“The North Deering neighborhood will have still have coverage,” Nixon said.

Nixon said Allen Avenue fire station crews were responding to the report of a dryer fire just down the street from the station when the city began receiving reports of smoke coming from the fire station. When crews arrived, they had to extinguish a fire at the front of the station that appears to have started in the kitchen. There was no one in the building when the fire started.

“There will be some cleaning up that needs to be done,” Nixon said. The fire does not appear to be suspicious.

