The mother who struck and killed her toddler daughter in a Lewiston apartment complex parking lot Saturday has been identified as Taneisha Thomas, 27, of Lewiston.

Thomas struck and killed her 17-month-old daughter, Tiannah Sevey, while operating a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer at about 5 p.m. outside their apartment at the Pleasant View Acres complex, the Sun Journal reported Sunday. The child was treated at the scene and taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where she died.

The mother underwent a blood test, which is standard in fatal motor vehicle crashes, to determine whether she was influenced by drugs or alcohol, Lewiston Police said.

No charges have been filed.

The Department of Health and Human Services and the District Attorney’s Office are involved with the investigation.

This story will be updated.

