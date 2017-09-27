After months of sticky heat and humidity, it’s time to put away the shorts and pull out the sweaters, because the autumn season is finally here. But October brings us more than just cooler temperatures and a wardrobe change.

If you or a loved one are over the age of 65, the change in seasons is also an opportunity to think about another kind of fall – the kind that affects one in four older Americans every year – and the steps we can all take to help prevent them.

According to the National Council on Aging, falls are the leading cause of fatal injury and account for the majority of emergency room visits for older adults. More than 75 percent of falls happen in or around the house, but fortunately there are ways to evaluate our loved ones’ homes and make them safer for everyday living.

Use the checklist below, based on suggestions from the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to help guide your review of the exterior and interior of the property. Many of the safety measures listed can be made at little to no cost, but more significant modifications could require a considerable investment.

Keep in mind, there are financial options available for seniors who want to modify their homes to meet their changing needs. Area Agencies on Aging, state and local governments, and some nonprofits offer grants, loans or other assistance programs for eligible seniors in need of home repairs and modifications.

Older homeowners may also want to consider using a reverse mortgage loan to convert a portion of their home’s equity into cash proceeds that can be used for many reasons, including home modifications and maintenance. Unlike a home equity loan, a reverse mortgage requires no monthly principal or interest payments and cannot be frozen or reset.

Borrowers do not have to repay the loan balance until the last eligible spouse permanently leaves the home, or if they fail to meet their loan obligations, which include staying current on property taxes, insurance and any condominium or HOA fees.

For a comprehensive overview of reverse mortgage loans and a Borrower Roadmap to the loan process, visit http://www.reversemortgage.org/Your-Roadmap, a free consumer resource created by the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association.

Home Safety Checklist:

• Make sure the driveway and any paved walkways are smooth and stable. Seal any cracks before more damage is created. Crumbling or uneven concrete surfaces should be repaired.

• Porch and deck flooring should be flat, even and nonslip. Any loose or broken floorboards should be nailed down or replaced.

• Outdoor steps should have sturdy, easily graspable handrails.

• The porch and entryway should be well-lit and light switches should be easily accessible.

• Consider whether the doorway to the home can be converted to a no-step entrance way. There are many creative ways to achieve this.

• Floors should be flat and nonslip; floorboards should be stable and carpets should be free of holes and tears that could create a tripping hazard.

• Throw rugs should be fully fastened to the floor with tacks or double-sided tape, or taken out of the house.

• All stairs and steps should be flat and even, and clutter should be removed.

• Add nonslip treads to stairs that are not carpeted.

• Stairways should have solidly mounted handrails on both sides of the steps if possible, and should be well-lit.

• If you or your loved ones face mobility challenges and stairs are an obstacle to accessing different levels of the home, consider installing a chairlift that will enable them to enjoy all the rooms in the house again.

