HARRISON – On-high views over Long Lake (you can catch water glimpses from the upstairs windows) to the Presidential Range, Mount Washington included, and to nearby Shawnee Peak. A wonderful sense of peace and privacy, on this 2.43-acre property, a short walk to Harrison’s charming village, and to beaches at both Long and Crystal lakes. Convenience – Bridgton is 10 minutes away; North Conway, N.H., a half-hour. Year-round outdoors activities – Maine’s Lakes regions is renowned for them.

These are some of the advantages this property has to offer, but the greatest one, surely, is the pleasure of living in this spacious (2,700 square feet) oversized, immaculate Cape, which was built in 2002 and still presents exactly like a new house.

The main level is as open as open can be, and extends to a 32-foot deck from which to enjoy magnificent sunsets over the mountains. Floors, where not tiled, are 3-inch oak. The kitchen features new, high-end, stainless appliances, among them a cool, “flexible” four-door refrigerator/freezer and a Chef’s Collection oven. The front-to-back living area has a gas-insert fireplace set in a pretty, blue-tile surround, framed by a lovely oak mantel with dentil molding.

A big mud room with a powder room and laundry in an enclosure completes the first floor. Upstairs, the well-appointed master suite occupies the east wing; across the carpeted landing/sitting area are two large bedrooms, back and front, and a full bath to serve them.

The full basement, with its high ceilings, offers the full range of options for use – workshop, storage, home gym, etc. – and of course for finishing, to create a media room family room, office or crafts room.

The home at 33 Chapman Road, Harrison, is listed for sale at $314,900 by Jason Bisson of Flynn & Company Real Estate. Taxes are $3,492 (2016). For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Jason at 653-1188 or at [email protected].

Photos by Mike Shaw, MaineVirtualHomeTours.com. The Friday home feature is produced by the Marketing Department of the Portland Press Herald. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

