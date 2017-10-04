“Despite the hectic chaos that comes with the back-to-school season and adapting our family schedules, I find fall to be the perfect time to tackle my home to-do list,” said Cyndy Aldred, the do-it-yourself paint blogger behind The Creativity Exchange.

“It’s perfect because fall is our favorite time of year for entertaining!”

With kids in school and summer travels winding down, fall can be the perfect time to complete quick projects to get your home ready for fall social gatherings. Whether you’re gearing up for the big game or hosting next month’s book club, Aldred offers her favorite paint projects that are sure to wow your guests.

Add instant curb appeal with painted porch furniture: Aldred loves the tried-and-true trick of painting your front door, but she recommended adding an even bigger pop of color with painted furniture.

For her front-porch makeover, Aldred painted her porch bench using PPG Timeless exterior paint and primer in a soothing, soft grey, Silver Reflection (50BG 54/017), and added decorative pillows to create a warm and welcoming entrance for a gathering of friends.

With an open front porch, Aldred made sure to use PPG Timeless paint, available at The Home Depot, because it provides good resistance to chipping or flaking and extreme weather conditions.

“I found out that this new line of paint uses UV-Protect Technology, which uses the same technology as automotive paint, so it won’t fade in sunlight or dull over time,” said Aldred.

Declutter your home with color. Busy fall schedules often mean more school bags, homework, sports equipment, crafts and holiday decorations around the house. Aldred recommended quickly tackling a cluttered area of your home with a fresh paint job.

For example, if you have bookcases in your family room or glass-faced cabinets in your kitchen, Aldred suggests painting the backs of them in a standout color, like the PPG Timeless 2018 Color of the Year, Deep Onyx (00NN 07/000). “I love this trick because of how the eye is drawn to the color and not the clutter that might be around or behind it,” says Aldred.

Transform your favorite gathering space with a fresh coat of paint. Kitchens, living rooms and dining rooms are often favorite gathering spaces for friends and family in the home, so they are ideal spaces to make a great impression with a fresh coat of paint.

“People always gravitate to our dining room when we are entertaining,” said Aldred, “so I love to freshen the space each year with a new paint color. It’s one of the least expensive and easiest ways to get a new look, and I love using a one-coat product to make it even easier.”

Aldred recently used PPG Timeless interior paint and primer in Bluegrass White (30GG 73/048) to update her dining room. For an on-trend look, she went with a flat finish.

“Contrary to popular opinion, a flat finish in a high-traffic entertaining space is durable if you select the right product,” explained Aldred.

With the paint’s outstanding washability, scrubbability and stain resistance, Aldred was sure it could withstand the wear and tear of countless social gatherings.

Perhaps it is time to embrace fall with a few fresh paint projects to impress your guests and make lasting improvements to your home. For more paint inspiration, visit Diy.PPG.com or www.TheCreativityExchange.com.

