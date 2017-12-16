BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox held a Christmas carnival at Fenway Park on Saturday for fans who – like their favorite team – still have some shopping to do.

Thousands of people lined up in 20-degree temperatures to visit the ballpark and have the chance to buy tickets to some home games. There was also a yard sale, rides for the kids, balloon animals, face-painting, carolers and a chance to take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

All that was missing was a power hitter for the middle of the lineup.

“We are focused on getting one person,” baseball boss Dave Dombrowski told reporters, repeating the same shopping list he had when he went to baseball’s winter meetings this week.

The Red Sox were non-contenders when the Marlins traded Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees. The ballclub insisted that their rival’s acquisition doesn’t change the plan.

“The worst thing you can do is overreact, or even react to what the Yankees do,” Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said. “As a fan, it drives you a little bit crazy to see Giancarlo Stanton in the pinstripes. But we don’t want to overreact to anything a competitor does.”

The market got even thinner this week when Carlos Santana came off the market, but Boston was not willing to go near the $60 million, three-year contract he got from the Philadelphia Phillies. That leaves free agents J.D. Martinez and Eric Hosmer, as well as a potential trade for Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado, as the best sluggers on Boston’s shopping list.

New Manager Alex Cora said he wasn’t worried about his bosses filling the gap.

“There’s no deadline in the offseason,” Cora said.

“When we get to February 16, we’re going to have a good baseball team.”

A member of Boston’s 2007 World Series winners and a bench coach on the Astros team that won it all this year, Cora said he was planning to go to Florida soon to meet with some of his players. Then he will return home to Puerto Rico, where he has been working to get supplies to victims of Hurricane Maria.

The team has a planeload headed for the island at the end of January, he said.

BRAVES-DODGERS TRADE: Matt Kemp is returning to the place where he began his major league career, reacquired by Los Angeles as part of a five-player trade with Atlanta.

The Dodgers sent first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, oft-injured starting pitchers Scott Kazmir and Brandon McCarthy, infielder Charlie Culberson and cash to Atlanta for the 33-year-old Kemp. Gonzalez then was designated for assignment by the Braves.

After sitting on the sidelines during the recent winter meetings, the Dodgers moved quickly to dump nearly $50 million in salary committed to Gonzalez, Kazmir and McCarthy for 2018. Kemp is owed about $43 million over the next two seasons.

Los Angeles was looking to reduce baseball’s highest payroll of $240 million last season as a way of lowering exposure to higher luxury taxes.

Kemp played for the Dodgers from 2006-14, hitting 182 home runs. The outfielder hit .276 with 19 homers, 64 RBI and 23 doubles in 115 games last season with the Braves.

The 35-year-old Gonzalez helped the Dodgers win five straight National League West division titles after being acquired from the Red Sox in August 2012.

He was an All-Star in 2015 and led the NL in RBI in 2014, but went on the disabled list with a herniated disk in his back last season for the first time in his career. He was usurped at first base by NL Rookie of the Year Cody Bellinger.

Gonzalez is owed $21.5 million in the final year of a $154 million, seven-year contract that the Dodgers absorbed in the 2012 trade with Boston.

YANKEES: The reunion that made too much sense not to happen finally did Saturday when free agent CC Sabathia agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Yankees, a source confirmed.

The deal is contingent on the left-hander passing his physical.

Re-signing the 37-year-old Sabathia, respected and beloved in all corners of the Yankees clubhouse, was targeted quickly as an offseason priority.

