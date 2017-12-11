In light of all the incidents of well-known men who have lost their jobs because of groping, why are we not looking at our own president and other politicians, who just shrug it off?
Do these other organizations hold their employees to higher standards than we do our politicians? Tsk, tsk!
Karen Curran
Portland
