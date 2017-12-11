Susan Collins has one last chance to redeem herself after her “yes” vote for the Republican Senate tax plan. When the bill comes out of committee, both the Senate and the House will vote again on the finalized wording, and Sen. Collins can make good on her promise to Mainers to protect their health insurance by voting “no.”

To win her vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’d work on shoring up the Affordable Care Act. Given his past statements and behavior, there is no reason to believe him. In fact, Republican leaders are already discussing the cuts that will be needed to Medicare in order to pay for this deficit-enhancing bill.

Given the number of Mainers who depend on Medicare, this will affect even more of our citizens.

I urge Sen. Collins to do the right thing and vote “no” on this bill once it comes out of committee.

Lisa Buck

Orono

