BUXTON – Built in 1825, this stately eight-room Colonial offers both wonderful traditional character, and fortunate updates that provide contemporary comfort.

Among the improvements is a newer, first-floor master suite that makes one-level living a ready option. The bedroom (formerly a front parlor) is spacious, and the well-appointed, tiled bath has both a jetted tub (black, in a white surround) and an oversized shower enclosure.

The living room features a gas fireplace set into a handsome floor-to-ceiling entertainment center. The dining room can accommodate two tables (one sideboard style) – perfect for a big family on holidays and other celebrations. The beadboard-walled kitchen has dining space by the window plus an oak-topped island for seating, storage, and “work,” with the four-burner gas range just behind.

On the second story, in time-honored fashion, big wide-pine-floored bedrooms (originally) occupy the four corners; a small sitting area is at the front of the center hallway, and a full bath with tub opens off the back. One room is now a daylight laundry whose built-in shelving, two double closets and one single provide excellent storage. Two rooms are presently in use as offices; off one of them is a big studio / work room, finished but unheated, that also has access from the kitchen’s back stairs.

The level half-acre lot includes a back yard that’s the size of a small park, and is screened by woods on three sides. Three small raised beds out front, and a larger one beside the two-vehicle, detached garage, correctly indicate that the east-facing property gets plenty of sun and has great potential for enthusiastic gardeners. Another plus: the town’s 60-acre Pleasant Point Park is a short walk away, and its amenities include Saco River swimming and kayaking.

The 2,922-square-foot home at 25 Simpson Road, Buxton, is listed for sale at $240,000 by Jody Nutting of Locations Real Estate Group in Falmouth. Annual taxes are $2,955 (2018). For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Jody at 899-8850 or at [email protected].

Photos by Lynn Dube, Wave5 Productions. The Friday feature home is produced by the Marketing Department of the Portland Press Herald. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

