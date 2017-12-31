FALMOUTH – Shingle-style, as befits this coastal town, here is a home that brings to mind Maine’s classic, sprawling “cottages” from around the turn of the previous century. Behind the heated driveway, the distinctive facade with its columns and twin eyebrow windows, there are 9,269 square feet of living space and 17 total rooms, not to mention nine full and two 1/2 bathrooms.

Still, sheer size is not the real story (and besides, the home feels and lives far more comfortable than you might think). Built in 1993, this countryside estate is on the verge of turning 25 years “old.” But in recent years, a host of updates and improvements have effected an impressive transformation. The present owners have preserved the best of what they found, and applied their own touches to enhance the home’s original, natural appeal.

Foremost among the earlier features are the magnificent, mahogany staircase – which is both winged, and floating – and the wealth of built-ins that surround it, including a semicircle of lighted art-display niches on the second level. Behind the staircase is a towering stone fireplace that fronts on a huge great room that has a soaring, coffered, barrel ceiling, and an end wall of floor-to-ceiling windows that presents a peaceful, pastoral view of meadow and field. Upstairs, a library and a billiards room provide havens for relaxation.

And what’s new? Just a few examples: The outdoor kitchen, and heated, inground pool. The gorgeous, gourmet, expanded kitchen, whose pantry is room-size, much as the redesigned first-floor master suite has a daylight, walk-in “closet” / dressing room whose built-ins include an island. And the detached carriage house, which has bays for two vehicles, and a half-court gym with hoop, and a lofty ceiling to accommodate pop flies out of the batting cage.

The home at 200 Woodville Road, Falmouth, is listed for sale at $2.45 million by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay. Annual taxes are $36,206 (2018). For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact David at 773-2345 or at [email protected].

Photos by Patryk Drozd, Soaring Imagery.The Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Maine Sunday Telegram. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

