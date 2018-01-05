FALMOUTH – Here is a fine home with which to greet the New Year. Not to say that the house is “new,” exactly; it was built in 1900, and for more than a century remained a simple one-level, two-bedroom dwelling.

About a decade ago, things changed. The house was expanded to its present 2,604 square feet. And then very recently – as in, fall 2017 – the interior was completely, beautifully renovated. To walk in now is exactly like discovering a new house.

Southwesterly exposure and subtle, well-chosen wall colors ensure brightness throughout. The main level is open-concept. A maple-floored great room/living room – note its oversized bay window with seat – at the back, flows through a lovely granite-and-stainless kitchen, to a big dining room with a paneled cathedral ceiling.

There’s a carpeted office/studio off the dining room, and a pretty half-bath off the family room. The first-floor master suite has both a dressing room connecting to the bath, and a walk-in closet. Upstairs, a Jack-and-Jill bath with an oversized shower enclosure serves two lofty-ceilinged bedrooms with skylights, fans, and exposed beams.

The basement provides a bonus. In addition to generous workshop and storage rooms, there’s a large, daylight, family/recreation room, with a Jotul propane stove for heat.

There is plenty of space to add a garage on the level and partially wooded 0.55-acre lot, which has deep screening on both sides, and woods out back. On the day of a recent visit, there were rabbit tracks in the back-yard snow.

The home at 130 Blackstrap Road, Falmouth, is listed for sale at $389,900 by Marie Flaherty of The Flaherty Group in Westbrook. Annual taxes are $3,575 (2017-18).

Please note that an Open House will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7. The Open House will be hosted by Karen J. Thompson. For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Marie at 400-3115, 776-9160 or at [email protected].

Exterior photos by Diane Maines. Interior photos by Derek Davis. The Friday feature home is produced by the Marketing Department of the Portland Press Herald. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

