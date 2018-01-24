Disco may be dead, but the spirit of the 1970s is not. In homes all across the country, people are adding their own splash of ’70s style in updated, modern ways.

Here are five current top decorating trends that have an unmistakable ’70s flair.

• More macramé, please. From dip-dyed wall hangings to simple plant hangers, macramé is coming back in a big way.

Whether you purchase these items already made, or enroll in a class to make them yourself, macramé offers an easy way to add texture and an artistic touch to your home.

• Groovy colors. The blazing orange walls of the ’70s may not be back any time soon, but homeowners are again using more dynamic colors to define the insides of their home.

In fact, Sherwin-Williams has named a bold, jewel-toned blue-green color, Oceanside SW 6496, as its 2018 color of the year.

“This trendy color is perfect for a ’70s palette,” said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams.

“The complex collision of deep blue and green in this color is somewhat grounding for more vibrant colors in a ’70s-inspired palette.

“You can use large doses of it on the walls and then add brighter pops of color with orange or green a la Sherwin-Williams Amber Wave SW 6657 or Avocado SW 2861 on throw pillows and blankets.”

• A shagadelic rug. Yes, shag is more than an Austin Powers euphemism. It’s also a resurgent design trend.

Homeowners frequently purchase these cozy rugs for children’s areas like nurseries and playrooms. Whether sheepskin or conventional textiles, a shag rug is something you’ll go out of your way to walk across.

• Wicker, man. And furniture. A staple in sun porches for generations, wicker furniture is making a big comeback this year, from headboards and chairs to mirror frames.

Available in a wide array of colors and shades, wicker can be used to create the perfect centerpiece in your bedroom, living room or, yes, even your porch.

• Green living … literally. In the 1970s, people believed that there was no such thing as too many plants in their home. This affection for indoor greenery is back, and homeowners have revitalized confidence in their green thumbs.

From large potted plants in the corner to hanging basket plants, green living is in, and people are loving the opportunity to create an urban oasis of their own.

The modernized ‘70s trend is defining homes across the country. Now is the time to experiment, so swing down to your local paint or furniture store and find the perfect ’70s accent that fits your style.

