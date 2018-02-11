YORK – “Luscious Lane” is not a street name one hears every day. This particular address was inspired by a term of endearment; and this is a house whose creation, on a secluded, woods-ringed, 1.52-acre lot, was motivated by married love.

Fittingly, one of the birdhouses in the extensive gardens (whose hardscaping extends to 1,000 feet of stone walls) has long been occupied by the same bluebird couple. (The male likes to perch on the nearby head of Hubert, an antique sculpture from a yard in Portland.) Love of nature is also seen here in the cultivated milkweed “monarch nursery” that sends forth a flock every autumn.

The 3,586-square-foot home was built, in 1996, to please a devotee of Victorian decor and architecture. Its design is based on plans from the Smithsonian. Its exterior is in the Queen Anne style, c. 1870. So is the five-bedroom, 3.5-baths interior, but modified to provide contemporary features that include radiant heat on the first two floors; a master suite; a powder room / laundry off the kitchen, sharing space with the pantry; six heating zones; and a panelled “man” room in the basement, with daylight through a 5-foot window, and a niche for a big screen.

Flooring is primarily period-authentic fir. The staircase treads, bannister and newel post are poplar, stained; a restored Tiffany window from a Boston schoolhouse overlooks the landing. Many sconces are Waterford crystal. The kitchen’s gas stove is cast-iron, dates from 1912, and cost $24, the bill of sale shows. The living room’s stone, wood-burning fireplace is another highlight.

The location is less than a mile from U.S. Route 1, and minutes to the attractions and conveniences of Ogunquit and York villages, and to several fine sand beaches.

The home at 1 Luscious Lane, York, is listed for sale at $499,000 by Marcia Giniusz of RE/MAX Realty One in Ogunquit. Annual taxes are $4,039 (2016). For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Marcia at 207-752-0472, 207-363-2497, or at [email protected]; and visit https://vimeo.com/235726518 to enjoy a virtual tour.

Photos by Joseph Giniusz IV, The Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Maine Sunday Telegram. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

