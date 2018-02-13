RALEIGH, N.C. — Robert Plant was famished after kicking off his U.S. tour with the Sensational Space Shifters in Raleigh, North Carolina, but the kitchen was closed when the Led Zeppelin frontman took his backing band to Garland, a top eatery in town.

The News & Observer reports that Plant and his band were welcomed by Garland’s owners – James Beard Award-nominated chef Cheetie Kumar and her husband, Paul Siler.

Kumar whipped up several small plates, including warm hummus, fried cauliflower and a beet and persimmon salad. In return, the band sang her “Happy Birthday” and invited the couple to its Charlotte show.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.