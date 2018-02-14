While everyone would love a complete kitchen makeover, you can still freshen and update the look of this room by taking on smaller projects.

The perfect place to start is the kitchen sink. Most people don’t realize it, but a well-chosen sink has the potential to create the perfect focal point, and transforms the look and feel of one of the most important rooms in your house.

Swapping out an old kitchen sink with a new one allows you to:

Update your kitchen’s style. The style of sink should underscore the overall design theme of the kitchen. If you’re opting for a farm-house aesthetic, look for key design details, such as an apron front and a deep, roomy bowl, such as the ones found in the Ludington line from Sterling.

Add function and beauty. When you replace your sink, it’s also natural to replace the faucet, allowing you to choose one that better meets your needs and preferences, such as a pull-down unit or a vintage design.

Improve your work space. Perhaps the existing sink is too shallow to comfortably allow for filling large cook pots. Or, overmount installation makes it difficult to keep the sink and surrounding countertop as clean as you would like.

Replacing an underperforming sink with a new one allows you to increase sink depth and create an easier environment for cleaning. Top kitchen sink trends:

Some sink styles are timeless, like stainless steel and shiny chrome faucets. Still, trends constantly emerge in sink design and in how homeowners find new ways to make things like healthy meal prep easier and more convenient. If you’re considering replacing your kitchen sink, here are some trends to keep in mind:

Two sinks for safer food handling: Houzz reports that a growing number of builders are including two kitchen sinks in new homes. This design improves workflow and food handling safety.

One sink can be used to prepare meats, while the second is still a safe place to wash and prep produce.

Stainless steel still shines. Stainless is the most popular sink material, according to the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA). In terms of durability, it’s difficult to beat stainless steel, making it a practical and long-lasting update for any kitchen.

What’s more, the finish blends well with virtually any kitchen design theme, whether it’s contemporary, farmhouse or traditional. Options like Sterling’s Ludington series offer deep basins, undermount installation, and SilentShield sound-absorbing technology. Visit www.sterlingplumbing.com to learn more.

Integrated accessories. Of course, accessories can make an already great sink even better, and the NKBA reports demand is growing for sinks with integrated accessories. In addition to built-in garbage disposals, homeowners want sinks with soap dispensers, water filters and hot water dispensers, the organization says.

Stunning display. Sinks with apron-front designs calls attention to the sink and showcases the beauty of the stainless steel. Undermount sinks work with solid surface countertops such as granite, marble or quartz, and attach to the underside of the countertop, allowing the countertops to shine.

Every kitchen needs at least one sink. After all, it’s a critical point in the work triangle. Upgrading a kitchen sink can be a simple, cost-effective and visually appealing way to transform the entire room.

