GORHAM – Brand-new to the market, this classic Colonial has a vintage aura – note the fine trim and the wide-pine floors – that enhances its contemporary comforts. It is a custom home, quality-built in 1989 by local reproduction specialists Bryan & Rogers. The date is engraved in the granite lintel of the living room’s brick, wood-burning fireplace.

And it is a home fully updated. Highlights include the new high-end Viessman heating system; the kitchen’s granite counters, 2016-new, and the master bath remodeled the same year; Anderson replacement windows throughout; and 2010 roofs on both house and garage. The original first-floor laundry enclosure is now a built-in desk area. Other improvements are a patio with hot tub (2009) and a deck that was replaced, and enlarged, a decade ago.

The house has been expanded, too, to its present 2,821 square feet. The tiled mudroom is an earlier upgrade, but it was in 2011 that the living room was doubled in size with a 16-foot-by-16-foot bumpout.

The three-bedroom second floor includes the master suite, which has a walk-in closet and a bath whose shower enclosure has a river pebble base. There’s a walk-in attic off the second bedroom, which like the third bedroom is served by a full bath with tub.

The detached, two-vehicle garage is carriage-house style – note the transom – and has walkup storage space that invites conversion into an office or other finished room.

The 3.67-acre lot is a beauty. About one-third is wooded. The open area features mature, professional-grade landscaping and hardscaping. The location – in the quiet, desirable Quail Ridge subdivision, which numbers only nine houses and is five miles from the village – is another bonus.

The home at 1 Quail Ridge Drive, Gorham, is listed for sale at $394,900 by Peter Mason of PoGo Realty. Annual taxes are $4,894 (2017). Please note that an Open House will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18.

For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Peter at 883-3390 ext. 223; 632-8822; or at [email protected].

Photos by Felice Boucher Photography.

