PORTLAND – Both literally and figuratively, the high point of this splendid Back Cove home may well be its master suite.

The big bedroom; multiple closets; and bath with jetted tub, river-pebble-accented glass shower enclosure, and separate convenience, occupies the entire third story of the 2,122-square-foot house. And thanks to a private balcony, it provides superb due-east views out across the water and to the cityscape. (Look, there’s the Portland Observatory.)

Downstairs on the second level, which has three bedrooms, a full bath with tub, a laundry with chute, and walk-in attic space that invites finishing, the water views become glimpses, but the interior is just as well-appointed.

And the main level? No shortage of highlights here, in a 2008-built Colonial that is effectively new.

The dine-in kitchen features granite counters and an island with overhang; maple cabinetry; and stainless appliances including a GE gas range. The living room is warmed by a floor-to-ceiling, stacked-stone fireplace with wood-burning insert; atrium doors open to a large deck with a privacy-fenced hot tub. Floors are oak, where not tiled. The second front room can serve as fourth bedroom (there’s a full bath with tub around the corner) or office or den.

The full basement has good ceiling height and plenty of storage/exercise space. The highly efficient Buderus boiler delivers heat (FHW) to multiple zones.

The 0.185-acre, mostly fenced lot is beautifully landscaped and hardscaped, with a number of raised beds for both perennials and vegetables. And the location – a super-desirable, established neighborhood handy to schools including the University of Southern Maine, and all the attractions and conveniences of intown Portland – is a huge plus. You can stroll a short block down this quiet street to Baxter Boulevard, nearby Payson Park, and the 3.54-mile path encircling the cove.

The home at 69 George St., Portland, is listed for sale at $600,000 by Tom Ranello of Keller Williams Realty. Annual taxes are $8,950 (2017). For more information or to arrange private viewing, please contact Tom at 838-1651; 553-1356, or at [email protected].

Photos by Rhonda Farnham. The Friday feature home is produced by the Marketing Department of the Portland Press Herald.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.