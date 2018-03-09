PORTLAND – Both literally and figuratively, the high point of this splendid Back Cove home may well be its master suite.
The big bedroom; multiple closets; and bath with jetted tub, river-pebble-accented glass shower enclosure, and separate convenience, occupies the entire third story of the 2,122-square-foot house. And thanks to a private balcony, it provides superb due-east views out across the water and to the cityscape. (Look, there’s the Portland Observatory.)
Downstairs on the second level, which has three bedrooms, a full bath with tub, a laundry with chute, and walk-in attic space that invites finishing, the water views become glimpses, but the interior is just as well-appointed.
And the main level? No shortage of highlights here, in a 2008-built Colonial that is effectively new.
The dine-in kitchen features granite counters and an island with overhang; maple cabinetry; and stainless appliances including a GE gas range. The living room is warmed by a floor-to-ceiling, stacked-stone fireplace with wood-burning insert; atrium doors open to a large deck with a privacy-fenced hot tub. Floors are oak, where not tiled. The second front room can serve as fourth bedroom (there’s a full bath with tub around the corner) or office or den.
The full basement has good ceiling height and plenty of storage/exercise space. The highly efficient Buderus boiler delivers heat (FHW) to multiple zones.
The 0.185-acre, mostly fenced lot is beautifully landscaped and hardscaped, with a number of raised beds for both perennials and vegetables. And the location – a super-desirable, established neighborhood handy to schools including the University of Southern Maine, and all the attractions and conveniences of intown Portland – is a huge plus. You can stroll a short block down this quiet street to Baxter Boulevard, nearby Payson Park, and the 3.54-mile path encircling the cove.
The home at 69 George St., Portland, is listed for sale at $600,000 by Tom Ranello of Keller Williams Realty. Annual taxes are $8,950 (2017). For more information or to arrange private viewing, please contact Tom at 838-1651; 553-1356, or at [email protected].
Photos by Rhonda Farnham. The Friday feature home is produced by the Marketing Department of the Portland Press Herald.