Some time ago, I contacted the Office of the State Controller to ask when I could expect to receive a form prepared by that office that I need in order to file my tax returns in a timely fashion. As of Monday, I have not received any response. More recently, I posed the same question to my state senator (Cathy Breen) and have had no response. Small wonder that, in poll after poll, citizen satisfaction with their government is very low.
It is very disappointing that public employees and elected officials seem to take a rather casual attitude regarding requests such as these.
Gary Reed
Falmouth