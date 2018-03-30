PREMIER AGENT: Chrysa Baker

Years in real estate:

This is my seventh. It’s exciting to be with Century 21, the nation’s most-recognized real estate brand, as it expands in Maine.

Background:

Business degree from Syracuse University; 18 years in IT, up to consultant level; then, pharmaceutical sales. But my mom worked in real estate. So do two of my four siblings, and the business had always intrigued me. When my kids grew to college age, the time was right to make the change.

Life experience:

The first house I bought, in 1988, was a renovation-project three-family in Lewiston. Next was a cottage on Little Sebago. We added a second story and made it year-round. In 1998, my husband (Michael) and I built a house in Falmouth from scratch. Here we are, very happily.

The industry’s appeal:

I love everything, especially preparing properties for the market – staging, using new technology such as Matterport tours, and advertising to present a home not just to the most buyers, but to the right buyers.

The marketing plan is coordinated with homeowners to ensure the house is promoted as they wish. Helping people find their home is just as rewarding.

Outside the industry:

I volunteered and substitute-taught when the kids were younger. Now I volunteer for the Falmouth Food Pantry, collecting and delivering. When people find out that Falmouth does indeed need a food pantry, they are very, very giving.

Why Maine?

As a young child I vacationed here, mostly camping, with my family. I moved here in 1986. Now, when I’m escorting a re-location couple or family, I take them out around Casco Bay. The islands are such a lovely, historic part of Maine, and very “connected” to the Old Port. I highly recommend the Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Tour!

Chrysa Baker can be reached at 653-6220 or [email protected] Her website is www.chrysabaker.me.

