The Dr. John Hubbard House is an historic property, recognized by both Row House (the Hallowell counterpart to Greater Portland Landmarks) and the Historic American Buildings Survey of the National Park Service.

The home sits high on Winthrop Street, facing due east over the Kennebec River, on a 3.1-acre lot (probably intown’s largest) that is a park unto itself – part wooded slope, part sweeping lawn. Among the towering trees are American basswood, aka linden, whose summer flowers attract bees and butterflies.

Even more fragrant are the masses of tall, heirloom lilacs, 65 in total, all around the house. Hubbard, who was Maine’s governor from 1850 to 1853, directed their planting in 1865 in memory of his son John, who was killed in 1863 in the Civil War siege of Port Hudson; and in honor of the late president Abraham Lincoln. The abundant, lavender-colored blooms scent the late-spring air every May.

As the lilacs have thrived for many decades, so has the home, thanks to scrupulous maintenance and regular updates by its owners. Today’s seller has been an especially diligent steward. Improvements since 2001 includes new roofs on the house, the stabilized barn, and the carriage house; a rebuilt hearth (there are five Rumford fireplaces, all functional) and chimney; rebuilt stone walls; restoration of original windows and sashes; bathroom upgrades; and installation of a new, natural-gas, four-zone heating system.

That is a brief excerpt from a two-page list of recent “work accomplished” on the 3,300-square-foot Hubbard House. The seller also provides a complete history, with details of the home’s construction: Its two connected parts consist of a Federal-style central house, built c. 1775-1780; and a c. 1800-1825 addition, a Cape with Greek Revival features such as the stately, colonnaded front porch. The attached barn and the detached carriage house were built between 1830 and 1840. Renovations in 1948-49 were overseen by an architect.

Within these 11 rooms (four bedrooms and four full baths) – is a wealth of wonderful features, both original – such as the dining room fireplace with a beehive oven, and the lovely scrollwork on the staircase, echoing the curve of the unusual newel post – and newer, like the wall-tile designs in two of the full baths. One marvelous example combines antique and modern: the master bedroom’s vaulted barrel ceiling has a counterpart in the alcove’s rounded ceiling from the late 1940s.

The restaurants, pubs, shops and other attractions that make riverfront Hallowell a destination are a short walk away from this property – note its B&B potential.

The home at 42 Winthrop St., Hallowell, is listed at $475,000 by Harrison Wolfington of Laflin & Wolfington Realty. Annual taxes are $6,120. Please contact Harrison at 592-8844 or at [email protected]; and enjoy a visual tour at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dwxmxsbkeM.

Photos by Mike McDougal, Maine Home Photography. The Friday feature home is produced by the Marketing Department of the Portland Press Herald.

