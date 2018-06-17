As Elders for Future Generations, we are in complete agreement with your recent editorial on the inhumanity of the Trump administration policy of separating young children from their parents (June 10).
Sen. Susan Collins strongly supported the nomination of her good friend Jeffrey Sessions as U.S. attorney general. It was Sessions who recently gave the chilling speech warning asylum seekers that if they enter the U.S., their children will be taken from them.
We Elders have lived through some of the darkest periods in U.S. history, which included the internment of Japanese U.S. citizens and the refusal to admit Jewish immigrants fleeing the Holocaust. Have we not learned from this shameful past? We urge readers to contact their congressional representatives and urge them to oppose this immoral and disgraceful policy.
Tom Mikulka
Elders for Future Generations (eldersforthefuture.com)
Cape Elizabeth
-
Business
Emera Maine gets a rate increase
-
Local & State
Portland school renovations to start with Lyseth Elementary
-
Nation & World
School honoring Confederate general to be renamed for Obama
-
Local & State
Kennebec Water District says brown water is safe for Waterville area residents to drink
-
Cops & Courts
Charges could be dropped against former Portland police officer