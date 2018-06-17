Really, Gov. LePage? Ranked-choice voting is “horrific“? No. Children being massacred in school is horrific. The recent deaths of children and adults on Maine’s roads are horrific. Nuclear war is horrific. Ranking a list of candidates by preference is not.

Words matter. Gov. LePage has specialized in this kind of ridiculous, over-the-top rhetoric in an attempt to bully and intimidate, and I think we’ve all had enough. Let’s hope that our next governor can choose his or her words more carefully and intelligently.

Today's Letters

Ellen Dickens

Newcastle

Read or Post Comments
Related Stories
Latest Articles