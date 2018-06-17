Really, Gov. LePage? Ranked-choice voting is “horrific“? No. Children being massacred in school is horrific. The recent deaths of children and adults on Maine’s roads are horrific. Nuclear war is horrific. Ranking a list of candidates by preference is not.
Words matter. Gov. LePage has specialized in this kind of ridiculous, over-the-top rhetoric in an attempt to bully and intimidate, and I think we’ve all had enough. Let’s hope that our next governor can choose his or her words more carefully and intelligently.
Ellen Dickens
Newcastle
