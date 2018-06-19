The LePage administration has declined to name the members of a study commission set up to review the impact of wind farms on the state’s tourism economy.

The panel was part of a sweeping move by Gov. Paul LePage last January via an executive order that halted the issuance of new wind power permits in most of the state.

LePage, a strident critic of wind power, said he was doing it to protect the state’s natural beauty from out-of-state energy interests. The commission is to gather public comments, but will meet in secret and not be subject to the state’s Freedom of Access Act, said LePage.

Media outlets have been asking LePage and his staff about the membership of the Maine Wind Energy Advisory Commission, but on Monday, Steve McGrath, who heads the governor’s energy office, declined to provide them.

“The governor will release the names of the members of the wind commission when their first meeting is scheduled, which will likely be later summer or early September, after the public comments have been received,” McGrath replied via email.

McGrath was asked to provide the names by the Portland Press Herald, and if he couldn’t, to explain why they aren’t public information. McGrath didn’t answer the second question.

The newspaper has filed a Freedom of Information request to obtain the names. Maine’s Freedom of Access Act ensures the accountability of the government to the citizens of the state by requiring public access to the meetings of public bodies.

It is known that McGrath will chair the 13-member panel. That fact is disclosed in a sworn statement filed by McGrath on June 4, as part of a lawsuit by the Maine Renewable Energy Association. Maine’s wind energy industry is challenging the constitutionality of the moratorium. It accuses LePage of “unconstitutional executive overreach in creating a moratorium of indefinite duration that is contrary to the will of the Legislature.”

In McGrath’s sworn statement, he notes that the outgoing commissioner of Economic and Community Development, George Gervais, appointed him and 13 other people to serve on the study panel. He said he would hold the first meeting as soon as reasonably practicable.

