How long in real estate

I started through the construction company, Chase Custom Homes, in the mid-1980s. Business was picking up, and it was a natural fit for me to get my license. So that’s about 35 years of experience in Southern Maine real estate.

Team work

Alliance Realty has a great group of professionals who list homes and help buyers. I’m the leader of the John Chase Team, which includes both listing specialists and buyers’ brokers. William Noone is team president; Joyce Sobus is our transaction coordinator; Kelly Couture is our buyer specialist, and Ciarra Tardiff is our executive assistant. We’ve been together for about five years.

Custom headquarters

We built our new facility here on Route 302 in Westbrook a half-dozen years ago, and we’re a one-stop shopping operation. Our showroom lets people see everything that goes into the stick construction we offer, and we have a modular home we really enjoy giving tours of.

It’s a four-bedroom, 2.5-bath Colonial with a first-floor master suite. Modular homes are now as sturdy as anything else that’s built, with 2-by-6 exterior framing, and provide the same quality windows, roofing and siding.

On the market

In Greater Portland and southern Maine, and in Brunswick and other midcoast locations, it’s on fire. If your property is priced correctly, you will be selling it in the first week it’s listed, and perhaps seeing the “auction” effect of multiple offers – that’s what we try to shoot for.

The hot markets come in waves. This one is looking pretty decent for the next few years.

On Maine

You can’t beat the Lakes Region. Sebago, and Long Lake, for example. We are blessed in Maine to have such wonderful waters.

John Chase can be contacted at 207-874-7653 or [email protected].

Chase Custom Homes / Alliance Real Estate

290 Bridgton Road (U.S. Route 302) Westbrook

www.cchfi.com

www.alliancemaine.com

