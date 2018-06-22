SCARBOROUGH – It’s not easy to find reasonably priced independent living accommodations in southern Maine. But the odds of doing so have just greatly improved, thanks to the new Griffin Road Apartments.

The Griffin apartments are designed for people age 55 and over who value their independence, but also wish to simplify their way of living. These homes also present a great option to those who like to spend finer-weather seasons in Maine, but prefer to winter elsewhere.

There are 36 single-level apartments in the brand-new, three-story building. Two-thirds of them (as of the day of writing) are available for lease. All are one-bedroom, one-full-bath; all rent for $1,450 per month, with heat and air conditioning included, and a parking space provided for.

And all are light, bright, open-concept and well-appointed, with durable, attractive plank flooring, and stainless-and-black appliances. Oversized windows usher in plenty of natural light. Bedrooms are carpeted and have double closets.

There is an on-site concierge. Building features include secure foyer with intercom, a community room, a big laundry room, and deep decks off the second and third floors.

The facility is pet-friendly (there’s a washing station in the laundry room) and the site is one outdoor-loving critters can enjoy. The 3.1-acre site has a grassy area that’s like a park, with benches and picnic tables, and one part shaded by mature trees, the other lawn. There are raised beds for gardeners, and a watering hose handy.

The location is an advantage, too. Griffin Road Apartments is tucked down a quiet lane one block from Dunstan Corner and U.S. Route 1, which is to say, very close to every shopping convenience you could name; to Interstate 295; and to downtown Portland and Saco. Nearby amenities include Pine Point and Scarborough beaches and the Eastern Trail, and local landmarks such as Ken’s Place.

If you would like to explore the quality of living that the Griffin provides, please attend an Open House – from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, June 24; or on a Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – hosted by Rhonda Harrington of DC Management.

For more information, call 207-772-3225 or e-mail [email protected]; and visit griffinroadapartments.com.

