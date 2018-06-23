U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine said she and her colleagues saw upsetting scenes of children and families in cages at the McAllen Border Patrol Station in southmost Texas during a congressional tour Saturday morning.

“Being inside the facilities was heartbreaking,” Pingree told the Press Herald via telephone from Texas, where she was en route to another facility. “They are in these rooms that are like cages with tinfoil blankets having no idea where they are going and what comes next.”

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Maine Democrat, speaks at a news conference with colleagues at a border detention facility in McAllen, Texas, on Saturday. Image from video courtesy of Rep. Chellie Pingree's office A U.S. Border Patrol Agent walks between vehicles outside the Central Processing Center Saturday, June 23, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. Members of Congress toured the facility Saturday morning. Over 2,000 children were taken from their families in recent weeks under a Trump administration "zero tolerance" policy in which people entering the U.S. illegally face being prosecuted. Parents and children were being detained separately. But after public outcry, President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered that they be brought back together. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Pingree, who represents Maine’s 1st District, and 25 Democratic congressional colleagues are in Texas’ Lower Rio Grande Valley to inspect federal detention centers where migrant children separated from their parents are being held. Saturday morning’s visits were to Border Patrol intake facilities where detainees are first brought, processed and, until recently, separated from their children.

Pingree said the staff members they spoke to didn’t know the answers to many questions they had, including where girl detainees were sent after being separated from their parents, or how some 2,500 children will be reunited with their parents.

“It just felt like a horrible way to treat human beings,” she said from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement bus taking the lawmakers to tour a detention facility for separated children in Los Fresnos, an hour’s drive to the east. “It doesn’t feel like it represents the legal system we believe in in America.”

During televised remarks at a press conference Friday, Pingree also expressed concern about the Border Patrol checkpoints set up this week on Interstate 95 north of Bangor. “It gives people a sense of foreboding,” she said. “What is the president up to? Why are we being asked all over the country to suddenly show our papers? Why is he separating children from their families at the border?”

In the days preceding the trip, Pingree expressed concern about reports that caregivers have not been allowed to hug or comfort distraught children; that they have been given sedating drugs; and that federal authorities have inadequate tracking systems for the children, making it difficult to reunite them with their families, especially if the parents have been deported while their children remain in detention in the United States.

Pingree announced Thursday that she had joined 59 Democratic colleagues in signing a letter demanding that the Department of Homeland Security provide detailed information on the whereabouts and treatment of women, babies and children now in detention, including what services were being provided to pregnant women, how infants taken from breastfeeding mothers were being fed, and what precautions were being taken to avoid children being abused.

The trip was planned before President Trump reversed course Wednesday and signed an executive order ending family separations, a move that followed public uproar over his administration’s policy. The trip was hosted by two members of Congress from the Lower Rio Grande Valley region – which borders on the Mexican state of Tamaulipas – but most of those attending are members of the House’s Democratic Women’s Working Group.

Trump campaigned on a promise to be tough on immigration, and to build a wall over the entire length of the 1,954-mile U.S.-Mexico border to deter illegal crossings. His administration’s child separation measures were an outgrowth of the “zero-tolerance” policy Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May, saying parents crossing the border illegally would be prosecuted and perhaps held separately from their children.

Amid mounting public criticism, the administration gave conflicting accounts of the purpose of the policy, its existence, and the means by which it could be reversed. But on Wednesday, Trump signed a hastily drafted executive order temporarily ending the practice, but leaving questions of how or whether to reunite families that had already been separated up in the air. The Washington Post reported Friday that the Justice Department and Customs and Border Patrol have interpreted the order’s meaning in entirely different ways, and received little guidance on how to proceed.

This story will be updated.

