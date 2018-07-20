CAPE ELIZABETH – Here is an opportunity that will not come again: A directly ocean-facing parcel in the sought after Shore Acres neighborhood.

From its elevation, the undeveloped 1.14-acre lot provides stunning panoramic southeasterly views out over Broad Cove and the Atlantic Ocean.

“The beauty of this property is not only the breathtaking views, but also the mature natural landscaping,” noted listing broker Julie Sheehan.

“All those mature trees ensure that a home will enjoy great privacy, both from the road and on each side.”

Ocean view lots in Cape Elizabeth rarely come to market. This location is the perfect place to build your custom home.

Home – or homes. A further benefit is that a buyer can divide the 1.14 acres to accommodate two houses.

Cape Elizabeth’s fine schools, classic Maine coast beauty and relaxed way of life, and attractions such as Fort Williams Park and Crescent Beach – not to mention proximity to intown Portland – are among the many advantages of the location. Closer to home – in fact, less than 5 minutes’ stroll down the quiet residential street – is a sandy beach, to which the property has deeded rights, at Trundy Point.

The oceanfront parcel at 0 Pilot Point Road, Cape Elizabeth, is listed by Julie Sheehan of F.O. Bailey Real Estate at $1.49 million. For more information or to arrange a visit, please contact Julie at 207-730-1991, 207-781-1111, or at [email protected].

