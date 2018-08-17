Portland Assistant City Manager Mona Bector has left the job after three months at City Hall.

City officials confirmed Friday that Bector is no longer employed, but would not say whether she resigned or was fired, why she is leaving and whether she was given severance pay.

“I can confirm that she is no longer employed by the City,” a city spokesperson said. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

The Portland Press Herald has filed a formal public records request for terms of her departure.

On Tuesday, Bector told the Press Herald she couldn’t talk about her employment status, saying she was “kind of in transition.”

She added: “I have a lot to say, but I have to wait to see what the city is saying.”

When reached Friday, Bector confirmed she no longer works for the city, but declined comment further.

Bector was hired in late May and given an annual salary of $140,000. She has held one of two assistant city manager posts at City Hall. The other was filled this month by the city’s former police chief, Michael Sauschuck.

City Manager Jon Jennings is “going to take the next few months to evaluate the position and will decide at that time,” whether to fill it, said Jessica Grondin, the City Hall’s communications director.

This story will be updated.

