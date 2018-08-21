One person was killed in a crash on the Maine Turnpike in Wells Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. at mile 18 northbound in Wells. One person was killed in the single-car crash near the Wells-Ogunquit town line, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Maine State Police troopers told Portland news station WGME that it appears the driver hit the median, crossed three lanes and hit a guardrail and tree. The passenger died at the scene and the driver was taken to Maine Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the names of the driver or passenger.

The right lane remains closed. Additional lanes may be closed while police reconstruct the crash. Turnpike officials warned drivers to approach the area with caution and to expect delays.

This story will be updated.

